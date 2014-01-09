FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco Dec same-store sales beat analysts' expectations
January 9, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Costco Dec same-store sales beat analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp’s December same-store sales beat analysts’ expectations, helped in part by online sales in the United States and Canada.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 3 percent in the five weeks ended Jan. 5, including the impact of fuel sales and foreign exchange.

On that basis, analysts expected same-store sales to rise 1.8 percent for the month of December, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

December net sales rose 6 percent to $11.53 billion.

Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and falling gasoline prices, same-store sales rose 5 percent.

Costco, which competes with BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Sam’s Club, offers everyday items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers will buy other goods as well. It usually prices gasoline lower than competing stations.

