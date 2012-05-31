FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Costco's May same-store sales miss forecasts
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Costco's May same-store sales miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp posted a four percent rise in comparable sales in May, falling short of analysts’ forecasts, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to increase 4.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

International same-store sales at the largest U.S. warehouse club operator, rose three percent in May.

Net sales at the group, which currently operates 602 warehouses, rose seven percent to $7.67 billion for the four-week period ended May 27.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.