Costco Wholesale posts 5 pct rise in July same-store sales
August 1, 2012

Costco Wholesale posts 5 pct rise in July same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 5 percent increase in comparable store sales for the month of July, and said that lower fuel prices along with a strong dollar negatively impacted its results.

Excluding the effects of fuel and foreign exchange, the U.S. retailer posted July same-store sales increase of 7 percent.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco reported net sales of $7.25 billion for the month of July, the four weeks ended July 29, 2012, an increase of eight percent from $6.74 billion during the similar period last year.

Analysts had expected Costco’s July sales to increase 4 percent, including the impact of fuel, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. The final estimate could change when Thomson Reuters publishes the same-store sales poll on Wednesday.

