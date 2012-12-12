FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Costco Q1 profit up 30 pct, beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as the largest U.S. warehouse club chain saw sales rise and got a lift from higher membership fees.

Costco earned $416 million, or 95 cents per share, in its fiscal first quarter that ended in November.

Quarterly net sales rose 9.5 percent to $23.2 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting first-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, before special items, on revenue of $23.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Membership fee revenue rose 14.3 percent to $511 million in the quarter, Costco said. The Issaquah, Washington-based chain raised fees for most U.S. and Canadian members by 10 percent on Nov. 1, 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
