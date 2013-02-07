FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costco Wholesale January same-store sales rise 4 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

Costco Wholesale January same-store sales rise 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 4 percent rise in comparable sales in January, marginally above analysts estimates, despite the largest U.S. warehouse operator having one less sales day in the reporting period.

Analysts were expecting sales to rise 3.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $9.35 billion for the five-week period ended February 3.

Costco, which competes against Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Sam’s Club and privately-held BJ’s Wholesale and is open only to members, offers products at lower prices and at thin profit margins.

It sells everything from groceries to car accessories.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.