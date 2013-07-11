FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco June same-store sales beat estimates
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 4 years

Costco June same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported June same-store sales that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher fuel prices.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 6 percent in the five-week period ended July 7, including the impact of fuel and foreign exchange

Analysts expected same-store sales to rise 5.4 percent for the month of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Higher gasoline prices offset the negative impact of foreign exchange rates on the comparable sales, the company said in a statement.

Costco, which competes with BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Sam’s Club, offers everyday items like bananas below supermarket prices, hoping customers will buy other goods as well and usually prices gasoline lower than competing stations.

June net sales rose 8 percent to $9.92 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
