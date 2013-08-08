UPDATE 1-Costco monthly same-store sales miss estimates

* Same-store-sales rise 4 pct vs est 5.1 pct

* Net sales rise 7 pct to $7.87 bln in 4 weeks through Aug. 4

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported weaker-than-expected monthly same-store sales as a stronger dollar hit income from stores outside the United States.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 4 percent in the four-week period ended Aug. 4.

On that basis, analysts had expected same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Higher gasoline prices benefited sales, while foreign exchange rates hurt them. The company did not provide details.

Outside the United States, the company’s biggest operations are in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Japan.

The net sales rose 7 percent to $7.87 billion. Both international and U.S. sales rose 4 percent.

Costco, whose competitors include BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Sam’s Club, offers everyday items such as bananas and eggs below supermarket prices to draw in customers. Its gasoline prices are also usually below than those at service stations.

Members pay up to $110 per year to shop at Costco’s stores and website. The fee revenue pads the bottom line, allowing the company to offer low prices.

The largest U.S. warehouse club chain’s shares closed at $119.34 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.