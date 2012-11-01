FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costco October same-store sales beat forecast
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Costco October same-store sales beat forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in October sales at stores open at least a year, helped by higher gasoline prices and a weak dollar.

Analysts had expected a rise of 6.6 percent, including the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding the effects of fuel and currency exchange, Costco posted an October same-store sales increase of 5 percent.

The company said net sales rose 9 percent to $7.67 billion in the four weeks to Oct. 28.

David Sherwood, Costco’s director of finance and investor relations, said in a pre-recorded conference call that Costco had several warehouses closed after power outages caused by Hurricane Sandy. These closures are expected to have a marginal impact on November sales, Sherwood said.

“At this point in time it is too early to estimate the total sales loss from the closings,” he said. “None of the warehouses suffered extensive damages.”

The company said that it plans to open up to ten additional warehouses by the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.