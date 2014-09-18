Costco to stop accepting AmEx cards in Canada from January

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said it will stop accepting American Express Co cards in Canada from next year as it will not be renewing its credit card relationship, which expires on Dec. 31.

"Costco warehouses and gas stations in the United States will continue to accept American Express Cards after Jan. 1, 2015, with the exception of TrueEarnings and American Express Platinum Cash Rebate cards issued in Canada," Costco said in an email to customers. (bit.ly/1ubf8rs)

Costco said it will provide information about new payment and membership card options soon.

Representatives at American Express were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Costco operates 88 stores in Canada, according to the company website. The company offers everyday items such as bananas below supermarket prices hoping customers will buy other goods as well and usually prices gasoline lower than competing stations.

Bloomberg earlier reported the news. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)