Costco plans chicken plant in Nebraska -local council

April 18 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp is considering building a poultry-processing plant in Nebraska in a move that would lead to the retailer buying area corn and soybean meal, according to an announcement by a local development council.

The facility, if built in Nebraska’s Dodge County, would create 1,100 jobs and work with local farmers to provide locally raised poultry, the Greater Fremont Development Council said in a release on its website dated April 14.

Costco, the third-largest U.S. retailer, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Costco said last year that it was working toward eliminating the sale of chicken and meat from other animals raised with “shared-use” antibiotics. It also pledged eventually to procure only chickens raised in cage-free environments.

Both moves are part of industry-wide trends that promise to shake up food supply chains.

Costco has grown into one of the largest U.S. food retailers and sells more than 80 million rotisserie chickens a year.

Costco chose Dodge County, in eastern Nebraska, as a “preferred site” to build the facility because of the area’s quality workforce, available land, local farmers willing to grow chickens and proximity to customers and suppliers, among other factors, the Greater Fremont Development Council said in the release.

Costco plans to buy 300,000 bushels of corn and 3,000 tons of soybean meal each week from local providers, according to the release. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Dan Grebler)