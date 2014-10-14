FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco enters China through Alibaba's Tmall
October 14, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Costco enters China through Alibaba's Tmall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp said it will make its China market debut through the opening of an online flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Tmall Global Platform, a wing of Tmall.com.

Costco’s online store launch targets consumers in mainland China. The warehouse chain’s online store will initially provide a range of products including food and healthcare product listings at competitive prices, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Costco said it will continue to introduce new products and brands to Chinese customers while Tmall.com’s warehouse store helps to cut logistics costs and delivery time. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

