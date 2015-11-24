FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 19 people sickened with E.coli linked to Costco chicken salad -CDC
November 24, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

At least 19 people sickened with E.coli linked to Costco chicken salad -CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - At least 19 people have been sickened by E.coli linked to rotisserie chicken salad made and sold in Costco Wholesale stores, the CDC said on Tuesday.

The majority of the illnesses have been reported in the western United States, with five people hospitalized, though no deaths reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“The epidemiologic evidence available at this time suggests that rotisserie chicken salad made and sold in Costco Wholesale stores in several states is a likely source of this outbreak,” the CDC said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Dan Grebler

