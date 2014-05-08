FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco April same-store sales beat estimates
May 8, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Costco April same-store sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said April same-store sales rose 5 percent, helped by higher gasoline prices.

Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7 percent to $8.56 billion for the four-week period ended May 4.

Analysts expected a 3.2 percent rise in Costco’s April same store sales, including fuel sales, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding the impact of fuel and foreign exchange, comparable sales rose 5 percent for the period.

Costco, which offers everyday items below supermarket prices, operates 652 warehouses worldwide.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair

