Costco April same-store sales beat estimates

May 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp said April same-store sales rose 5 percent, helped by higher gasoline prices.

Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7 percent to $8.56 billion for the four-week period ended May 4.

Analysts expected a 3.2 percent rise in Costco’s April same store sales, including fuel sales, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding the impact of fuel and foreign exchange, comparable sales rose 5 percent for the period.

Costco, which offers everyday items below supermarket prices, operates 652 warehouses worldwide.