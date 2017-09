May 28 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher comparable sales in the United States.

Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose to $25.23 billion from $23.55 a year earlier.

Net income rose to $473 million, or $1.07 per share, for the third quarter ended May 11, from $459 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arnab Sen and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)