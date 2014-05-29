FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Costco third-quarter results miss estimates as costs rise
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Costco third-quarter results miss estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds analyst estimates, details)

May 28 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported third-quarter results below analysts’ estimates hurt by an increase in merchandise costs and other expenses.

Merchandise costs in the quarter ended May 11 rose about 7 percent to $22.55 billion while selling, general and administrative expenses rose about 8 percent.

Net income for the quarter rose to $473 million, or $1.07 per share, from $459 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales at the largest U.S. warehouse operator rose 7 percent to $25.23 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.09 per share on revenue of $25.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The warehouse retailer, which sells everyday items priced lower than supermarket competitors like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, operates 655 warehouses worldwide. (Reporting by Arnab Sen and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.