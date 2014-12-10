FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Costco quarterly profit tops estimates
December 10, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Costco quarterly profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adsd graphic, updates share move)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as increased promotions helped the warehouse club operator deal with fierce competition.

Costco, which caters to relatively higher-income customers than Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, reported a 7 percent rise in same-store sales excluding fuel.

Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected same-store sales to increase 5.8 percent.

Net income rose to $496 million, or $1.12 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 23, from $425 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $26.28 billion. Total revenue, which includes membership fees, rose 7 percent to $26.87 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.09 per share on revenue of $26.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costco’s shares were up by $1 at $144.04 in premarket trading. Up to Tuesday’s close, shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company had risen 20 percent this year. The Nasdaq Composite Index had risen 12.6 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

