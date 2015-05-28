Costco third-qtr comparable sales fall 1 percent

May 27 (Reuters) - Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported a decline in quarterly comparable sales, hurt by gasoline price deflation and a stronger dollar that reduced value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales at outlets open more than one year declined 1 percent in the quarter, including fuel and foreign currency impacts. This was below the 0.7 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $516 million, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter ended May 10 from $473 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $25.52 billion.