December 9, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Costco comparable-store sales fall as dollar hurts (Dec. 8)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 in Dec. 8 story to say net income attributable to the company fell, not rose)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported a fall in comparable-store sales for the third straight quarter as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas markets.

Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency impacts, fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended Nov. 22, 2015. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected growth of 0.3 percent.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $480 million, or $1.09 per share, from $496 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

