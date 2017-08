Sept 29 (Reuters) - Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Net income rose to $779 million, or $1.77 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 28, from $767 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)