Costco posts higher Q2 profit on tax benefit
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 8:19 AM / 3 years ago

Costco posts higher Q2 profit on tax benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, due to a tax benefit related to its special cash dividend last month.

Costco, the third-largest U.S. retailer, said net income rose to $598 million, or $1.35 per share, for the second quarter ended Feb. 15, from $463 million, or $1.05 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes membership fees, rose 4.3 percent in the quarter to 27.45 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

