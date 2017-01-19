FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costco in $11.75 million U.S. accord over lax pharmacy controls
January 19, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 7 months ago

Costco in $11.75 million U.S. accord over lax pharmacy controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp will pay $11.75 million to resolve claims that some of its pharmacies filled improper or incomplete prescriptions for controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Under the settlement, Costco acknowledged that from 2012 to 2015, some of its pharmacies dispensed drugs without complying with the Controlled Substances Act and related regulations, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

