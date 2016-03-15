Teamster locals recommend rejection of Costco proposal

(Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said its local branches on the U.S. East Coast and California had recommended members reject a contract offer from warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp.

The main issue of disagreement is the company’s refusal to allow union members on the East Coast to move into the same pension plan as California members, the union said.

The union said that Costco had characterized the proposal as its “last, best and final offer”.

Costco Teamsters on the U.S. East Coast are part of a company 401(k) plan, while members in California have a defined benefit pension plan with the Western Conference of Teamsters Benefit Trust, the union body said.

Members in California are seeking a higher company contribution to the plan, Teamster said.

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s shares were up about 1 percent at $154.05 in late morning trading on Tuesday.