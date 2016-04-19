Teamsters recommends members approve new Costco contract

(Reuters) - Teamsters unions representing 16,000 workers of Costco Wholesale Corp recommended their members approve a new contract offer from the retailer, a month after urging they reject an earlier proposal due to a long-running disagreement over pension plans.

The new agreement allows Costco employees on a 401(k) pension plan on the East Coast to join the defined benefit pension plan provided to 12,500 Teamsters members in California, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Tuesday.

“Language changes and economic changes were made that enabled the committee to reverse its position from a rejection to a positive recommendation of the latest offer,” the union said.