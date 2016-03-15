FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teamster locals recommend rejection of Costco proposal
March 15, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Teamster locals recommend rejection of Costco proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said its local branches on the U.S. East Coast and California had recommended rejection of a contract offer from Costco Wholesale Corp.

The main issue of disagreement is the company’s refusal to allow union members on the East Coast to move into the same pension plan as California members, the union said.

The union said that Costco had characterized the proposal as its “last, best and final offer”.

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

