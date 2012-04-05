FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Costco March same-store sales miss market view
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Costco March same-store sales miss market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 6 percent rise in March same-store sales that fell short of market expectations, partly hurt by weak foreign currencies compared with the U.S. dollar.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales, or sales in stores open for at least a year, to increase 6.7 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Costco, which runs 601 warehouses in nine countries, said comparable store sales were up 6 percent in March, without the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, rose 9 percent in March. However, they rose 7 percent for the month, including these effects.

Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco climbed 10 percent to $9.13 billion for the five weeks ended April 1.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.