Jan 8 (Reuters) - Jan 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp : * December sales rose 5 pct to $12.12 bln * Dec comparable sales up 3% * Dec comparable sales , excl fuel, up 8% * December same-store sales view up 2.8 Pct, Incl Fuel -- Thomson Reuters Data * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage