Moroccan bourse suspends trading in sugar company Cosumar
January 23, 2014

Moroccan bourse suspends trading in sugar company Cosumar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morocco’s financial market watchdog suspended trading in sugar supplier Cosumar on Thursday pending an important announcement, the Casablanca stock exchange said in a statement.

The decision comes a day after the investment arm of Morocco’s royal family, SNI, sold a 24.5 pct stake in Cosumar, the north African country’s sole sugar supplier, to a group of local institutional investors.

Cosumar is the third-largest sugar producer in Africa with installed production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes per year.

It is controlled by Singapore’s Wilmar international Ltd. and the Moroccan investors who bought SNI’s stake. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
