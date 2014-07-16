FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cote D'Ivoire launches US$750m 10-year bond at a yield of 5.625%
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Cote D'Ivoire launches US$750m 10-year bond at a yield of 5.625%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote D‘Ivoire has launched a US$750m 10-year bond at a yield of 5.625%, according to a lead banker, which is at the tight end of official guidance.

The West African sovereign had set terms of 5.75% area (plus or minus 0.125%) for the 144A/Reg S bond earlier on Wednesday. Cote D‘Ivoire, which is rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Fitch, began marketing the bond at an initial yield of 5.875% area.

The bond will price later today. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.