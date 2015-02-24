FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cote D'Ivoire launches US$1bn 12-year average life bond at 6.625%
February 24, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Cote D'Ivoire launches US$1bn 12-year average life bond at 6.625%

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Cote D‘Ivoire will issue a US$1bn 12-year average life bond at a yield of 6.625%, according to leads.

The sovereign began marketing the deal earlier on Tuesday at a yield of 6.875% area. Demand for the deal reached USD4bn, added leads.

The bond will have three equal redemption payments in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are leading the 144A/ Reg S deal, which is expected to price later today.

Cote d‘Ivoire is rated B1 with a positive outlook by Moody’s and B with a positive outlook by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
