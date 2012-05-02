FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cott profit falls as commodity costs rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cott profit falls as commodity costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs $0.07 year ago

* Revenue falls 2 pct

* Costs of fruit concentrates, sweeteners, resin weigh

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit as costs for commodities such as fruit and fruit concentrates, sweeteners and resin rose.

Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the private label beverage maker fell 2 percent to $523.8 million.

Cott operates soft drink, juice, water and other beverage bottling facilities in the United States, Canada, the UK and Mexico.

Filled beverage case volumes in North America fell more than 8 percent as it exited certain case pack water business, the company said in a statement.

The U.S. shelf-stable juice market was also weak, Cott said.

Cott shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value in the past year, closed at C$6.44 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.