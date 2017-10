May 1(Reuters) - Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue as its private label business lost market share and sales of its carbonated soft drinks fell in North America.

The company managed to break even in the quarter ended March 30, compared with a net income of $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, attributable to the company a year earlier. Revenue fell to $505.4 million.