ICE sets synthetic price for cotton options
June 7, 2012 / 10:17 PM / 5 years ago

ICE sets synthetic price for cotton options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The spot July cotton futures
contract price settled at its four cent limit on
Thursday, prompting the ICE exchange to set a synthetic price
for the underlying cotton options. 	
    "As is our normal policy," said a notice on the exchange's
Website, "ICE Clear U.S. is providing the synthetic future price
for informational and option settlement purposes only."	
    The synthetic price for the July cotton futures contract for
June 7 business follows:	
  	
 Contract Month  Settlement Price   Synthetic Price
                  (Futures Limit    
                      Price)        
   July 2012          73.89              74.80
 	
    Spot July cotton ended at the 73.89 cents a lb high,
which was last at that level on May 29, up the 4.00-cent limit,
or 5.72 percent.	
    All Cotton futures settlement prices used by ICE Clear	
U.S. for Thursday's clearing processing are based on the	
limit settlement price, the exchange notice said.	
  	
	
 (Reporting By Carole Vaporean; editing by Carol Bishopric)

