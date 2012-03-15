UPDATE 1-ICE US ups cotton position limits to match rule

* New rule to take effect on March 19

March 15 (Reuters) - ICE Futures U.S. said it will increase the single month position limit in the cotton market to bring it in line with the government rule to stamp out excessive speculation in commodity and energy markets.

The exchange said in a statement on Wednesday it has amended its rules and will raise from Monday, March 19, “the single month position limit for the Cotton No. 2 contract from 3,500 contracts to 5,000 contracts.”

“Exchange position limits are now consistent with Federal position limits,” it said.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the government regulator for commodity and energy markets in the country, approved in October by a narrow 3-2 vote of its commissioners a controversial plan to impose position limits.

The move was aimed at curbing excessive speculation in the grains, metals and energy markets as part of sweeping reforms in the Dodd-Frank financial reform overhaul of 2010.

Most on Wall Street criticized the plan, first made following a commodity spike in 2008 which hit cotton futures among others, as a misguided political attempt to cap soaring commodity prices.

“The Board of Directors unanimously adopted the amendments on March 1, 2012,” a letter by ICE to the CFTC made available to Reuters said. “No opposing views were expressed by members or others with respect to the amendments, which will become effective after approval by the Commission.”

ICE said the new rule “complies with the requirements of the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules and regulations” approved by the CFTC.

The cotton market is the second biggest agricultural market in ICE. The level of investor exposure, as measured by open interest, stood at 183,248 lots as of March 14, the highest level in a month, according to exchange data. (Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)