Major Turkish textile mill in talks with banks amid cash crunch

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - One of Turkey’s largest textile mills is negotiating new credit lines with its banks as it seeks to resolve its financial problems, an executive said on Friday, as concerns grow about waning demand from one of the biggest buyers of U.S. cotton.

Ilbeyli Beyteks continues to operate its 25 plants and hopes to seal a new deal with its lenders in a matter of weeks, Hasan Ilbeyli, partner at the company, told Reuters.

Struggles at the mill raised concerns among U.S. traders about cotton demand from Turkey, one of the top importers of U.S. fiber, after a spike in cancellations of the country’s orders this month.

Its credit issues came as Turkey’s lira currency fell to an all-time low, and amid an anti-dumping investigation into U.S. imports, which has been criticized by the country’s textile industry.

“The banks were not allowing us to use credit, but will extend the credit they were holding back,” Ilbeyli said. “The issue will be solved this week or next.”

He declined to give further details of the situation. Ilbeyli Beyteks operates 25 factories and imports an average of 15,000 tonnes of cotton each month, he said. That equates to just under 70,000 480-lb bales a month.

Traders attributed two big cancellations of U.S. cotton by Turkey that showed up in export sales data earlier this month were in part a result of the company’s troubles.

Speculation that Ankara may soon implement anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. imports may have led to some of the cancellations, U.S. traders said.

One U.S. trader who sells to Beyteks said shipments of cotton heading to Turkey have been diverted to other locations due in part to the company’s problems.

Falling demand from China and excess supplies have pressured cotton prices over the past year. Since May, the most-active May futures on ICE Futures U.S. have dropped a third to around 65 cents per lb. (Reporting By Can Sezer in Istanbul; additional reporting by Luc Cohen and Chris Prentice in New York; Writing by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)