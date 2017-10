NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has cut its 2012/13 forecast for global cotton inventory as a technical adjustment in Turkey’s data offset an increase in output.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its ending stock estimate to 79.64 million 480-pound bales from 80.27 million in November. The new forecast is still the highest since USDA records began in 1966.