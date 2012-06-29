FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coty files for IPO of up to $700 mln
June 29, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Coty files for IPO of up to $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Beauty company Coty Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise as much as $700 million in an initial public offering of common stock, more than a month after it pulled a $10.7 billion unsolicited offer to buy Avon Products Inc .

The fragrance maker, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COTY”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

