CORRECTED-Coty says IPO to raise up to $1.2 bln

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say private equity firm Berkshire Partners, not Berkshire Hathaway Inc, owns a stake in Coty)

May 28 (Reuters) - Fragrance maker Coty Inc said it expected its initial public offering of up to 65.7 million shares to be priced at between $16.50 and $18.50 each, raising as much as $1.2 billion.

The company said shareholders are offering 57.1 million shares, while underwriters have the option to buy 8.6 million.

Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority owned by the billionaire Reimann family of Germany. The family also holds interests in Jimmy Choo shoes and British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Coty, which sells perfumes under brands such as Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe, reported a net profit of $230.3 million on revenue of $3.6 billion in the nine months to March 31.

The company, which failed in an attempt to buy Avon Products Inc for $10.7 billion last year, filed to go public in June.

Private equity firms Rhone Group and Berkshire Partners LLC each own a 7.1 percent stake in Coty, which describes itself as the world’s No. 2 fragrance maker.

Coty’s products run from luxury perfumes for fashion house Bottega Veneta to skin care products sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc .

The company said it intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COTY." (link.reuters.com/xup48t)

Coty competes with companies such as Estee Lauder Cos Inc , L‘Oreal SA and Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Estee Lauder shares are near their life-high while Elizabeth Arden shares have soared about 32 percent in the last year.

Joint book-running managers for the offer are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.

Lead managers are Lazard Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray and RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)