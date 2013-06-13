FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beauty company Coty falls in market debut
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Beauty company Coty falls in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of perfume and beauty products seller Coty Inc fell in their market debut on Thursday, taking the gloss off the third-largest U.S. IPO this year.

The offering was priced at $17.50 per share, valuing the company at $6.70 billion.

Coty’s shares fell 3 percent to $17.00 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They were priced at the mid-point of the expected range, raising about $1 billion.

“I hear the allocations to the retail side was very small ... As there was heavy institutional interest and it was filled so there were no after-market orders,” said John Fitzgibbon, the founder of IPOscoop.com.

The company sells perfume brands including Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Playboy as well as under the names of celebrities such as Beyonce Knowles, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Coty did not receive any proceeds from the offering as all of the shares were sold by selling shareholders, including the billionaire Reimann family of Germany.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.