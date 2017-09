Nov 3 (Reuters) - Perfume maker Coty Inc announced a new organizational structure for its businesses and said it would shift its executive team to London.

Coty said the reorganization will take effect after it completes the acquisition of 43 Procter & Gamble Co beauty brands.

That deal is expected to close in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)