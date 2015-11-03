FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Coty to rejig operations, shift top executives to London
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Coty to rejig operations, shift top executives to London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Perfume maker Coty Inc is creating a new organizational structure and shifting its executive team to London, as part of its transformation into a global beauty products maker.

The company said in July it would buy 43 beauty brands from Procter & Gamble Co for $12.5 billion, a deal that would make it the world’s No. 3 make-up company behind L‘Oreal SA and Estee Lauder Cos Inc.

Coty will divide its operations into three divisions - luxury, consumer beauty and professional beauty. The company will also create a new department called growth and digital.

Coty currently operates three divisions - fragrances, color cosmetics, and skin and body care.

The company also said on Tuesday it would add some executives to its leadership team including Esi Eggleston Bracey and Sylvie Moreau from P&G.

Coty said the reorganization will take effect after the completion of the acquisition of P&G brands, expected in the second half of 2016.

Coty is trying to appeal to younger consumers, focusing on make-up and skincare as consumers shift away from its once-popular celebrity perfumes business.

The company on Monday bought the beauty and personal care business of Brazilian consumer products maker Hypermarcas S.A. for $1 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
