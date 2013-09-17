FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosmetics maker Coty posts smaller loss in first qtr after going public
September 17, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Cosmetics maker Coty posts smaller loss in first qtr after going public

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Perfume and cosmetics maker Coty Inc reported a smaller loss in its first quarterly results as a public company.

The company made its market debut on June 13, a couple of weeks before the fourth quarter ended. The company’s net loss narrowed to $62.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $357.3 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude items such as expenses related to private company share-based compensation, were 3 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.9 percent to $1.06 billion.

