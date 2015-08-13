FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coty sales fall for 3rd straight qtr on weak demand for perfumes
August 13, 2015

Coty sales fall for 3rd straight qtr on weak demand for perfumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Coty Inc reported a fall in sales for the third straight quarter, hurt by weak demand for its fragrances named after celebrities.

The company, which also makes Sally Hansen nail products and Rimmel cosmetics, said its fragrance sales fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter ended June 30.

Coty reported net income of $21.0 million, or 5 cents per share, attributable to the company compared with a loss of $20.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.1 percent to $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

