Perfume maker Coty's quarterly revenue slips 2 pct
November 5, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Perfume maker Coty's quarterly revenue slips 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Perfume maker Coty Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for fragrances such as Calvin Klein and skin and body care products from Playboy and philosophy.

Net income attributable to Coty rose to $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.11 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

