10 months ago
Coty's quarterly revenue falls 3 percent
November 9, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

Coty's quarterly revenue falls 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.

The company's shares were down 13 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after the U.S election.

Coty posted no profit during the first quarter ended Sept. 30. In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported a net income of $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share.

Net revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
