OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc may extend its deadline to acquire Norway’s Statoil Fuel and Retail as it is set on gaining over 90 percent of the firm, Alain Bouchard, President and Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

The offer is set to start no later than April 23 and the initial offer period will be 20 U.S. business days and may be extended several times, the firm said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)