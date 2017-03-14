FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's Couche Tard posts 4.7 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard reported a 4.7 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by acquisitions that helped expand its business.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche Tard said net income rose to $287 million or 50 cents per share in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $274 million or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped 22.3 percent to $11.42 billion.

Couche Tard, one of Canada's most acquisitive companies, has been expanding globally through deals in Europe, Canada and the United States.

In August, it announced a $4.4 billion deal to buy U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands Inc, in its biggest deal to date. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

