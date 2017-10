TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 56 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, bolstered by its acquisitions, higher margins on fuel and a lower income tax rate.

Net income for the third quarter ended Feb. 3 rose to $142.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $86.8 million, or 48 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Laval, Quebec-based company rose 75 percent percent to $11.57 billion.