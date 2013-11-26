FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Convenience store operator Couche-Tard's profit jumps 27 pct
November 26, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Convenience store operator Couche-Tard's profit jumps 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher gasoline margins and acquisitions.

Net income rose to $229.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 13 from $181.3 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Laval, Quebec-based company, whose outlets include Mac’s and Circle K, sells gasoline at many of its locations.

Gross profit margins from gasoline sales rose 41 percent to 21.56 cents per gallon.

