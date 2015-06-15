FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Street Capital appoints Marissa Lauder CFO
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Street Capital appoints Marissa Lauder CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Counsel Corp, a financial services company operating in residential mortgage lending through its wholly owned subsidiary Street Capital Financial Corp, said Marissa Lauder had been appointed chief financial officer of Street Capital.

Lauder joins Street Capital from Home Capital Group, where she worked for about six years and was responsible for leading a number of key finance functions.

Most recently, she led the teams responsible for risk, external financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, capital, and performance reporting, Counsel said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

