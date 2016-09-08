FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Country Garden says regulator accepts unit's IPO application
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 3:13 AM / a year ago

Country Garden says regulator accepts unit's IPO application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd , China's third largest property developer by sales, said the securities regulator has accepted the application for its property management unit to list in Shanghai.

Country Garden submitted the application for an initial public offering to China Securities Regulatory Commission on Aug. 31, after announcing its intention to spin off the unit in March, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

An increasing number of Chinese homebuilders are spinning off their property management businesses, which have a higher earnings premium over core property development operations, in an effort to unlock potential shareholder value.

Greentown China Holdings Ltd completed the Hong Kong IPO of its property management unit Greentown Service Group Co Ltd in July. Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd have also spun off their unit in recent years. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
